Soccer: Reds, Sanfrecce draw 2-2 after Kawabe's injury-time equalizer

Newsfrom Japan

Substitute Hayao Kawabe equalized in the 92nd minute Wednesday as Sanfrecce Hiroshima clawed their way back to a 2-2 draw against the visiting Urawa Reds. Reds were on track for victory in the J-League first-division clash at Edion Stadium Hiroshima after Shinzo Koroki converted an 84th minute penalty, calmly beating keeper Keisuke Osako following a handball by center-back Hayato Araki. But Kawabe denied the visitors a fourth straight J1 win with a rocket from the edge of the area after the Reds defense failed to clear a Tomoya Fujii through ball intended for Yuya Asano. Urawa's red-hot Danish...