Japan gov't to launch new economic strategy panel in summer

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will set up a new panel of economic and business experts in the summer to help devise long-term strategies for areas such as resources procurement and supply chain security and better adapting to changes in global political and economic situations, government sources said Wednesday. The panel will be formed under the government's key Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy, bringing together private-sector experts, including business managers and academics, who will discuss ways to meet the challenges posed by developments like the coronavirus pandemic and U.S.-China tensions, they said. T...