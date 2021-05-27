Japan gov't agencies hit by data breach via unauthorized access

Japan's national cybersecurity center and two ministries said Wednesday that unauthorized access to an information-sharing tool developed by Fujitsu Ltd., which is contracted to oversee its computer systems, has led to a data breach. The leaked information includes at least 76,000 email addresses of government officials and external parties, such as members of expert panels, as well as study materials on creating a digital government, according to the affected foreign and transport ministries. The government's National Center of Incident Readiness and Strategy for Cybersecurity, or NISC, said ...
Kyodo News

