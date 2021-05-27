Overseas investors sue Nissan over Ghosn's financial misconduct cases

Newsfrom Japan

Around 90 institutional investors based outside Japan have filed a suit seeking damages from Nissan Motor Co., saying they suffered huge losses as former boss Carlos Ghosn's financial misconduct cases dented share prices, sources close to the matter said Wednesday. The plaintiffs, which include institutional investors from countries such as Britain, Germany and the United States, are demanding in the lawsuit that the Japanese automaker pay a total of around 34.4 billion yen ($315 million) in compensation for their financial losses. According to the complaint, the investors who have traded Niss...