Gunman dies after killing 8 in California rail yard shooting

At least eight people were shot dead Wednesday as a gunman opened fire at a rail yard in San Jose, California, before he died, law enforcement officials said. CNN reported the suspect was an employee of Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority. The shooting took place at the rail yard of the light-rail operator at around 6:30 a.m. local time. The victims include VTA employees. Local authorities also received information that explosive devices might have been placed in a building within the rail yard, according to U.S. media reports. San Jose, located near San Francisco, is a hub city for in...