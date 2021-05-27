Tokyo stocks open lower on possible extension of virus emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Thursday as investors locked in recent gains and concerns grew about when domestic economic activities will normalize after the capital and other areas sought an extension of the current coronavirus emergency. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 127.03 points, or 0.44 percent, from Wednesday to 28,515.16. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 5.11 points, or 0.27 percent, at 1,915.56. Decliners were led by service, iron and steel, and retail issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched...