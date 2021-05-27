URGENT: China, U.S. chief trade negotiators hold phone talks

Newsfrom Japan

Vice Premier Liu He, China's chief trade negotiator with the United States, held phone talks on Thursday with his U.S. counterpart Katherine Tai, the Commerce Ministry said. The two confirmed that the development of bilateral trade is "very important" and agreed that the two countries will continue communicating, the ministry said. Washington also released a statement saying Tai raised "issues of concern" during the first U.S.-China trade conversation under the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden, who took office in January.