Main events scheduled for Friday, May 28

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Friday, May 28: -- Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to release unemployment rate for April at 8:30 a.m. -- Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare to release ratio of job offers to job seekers for April. -- Second anniversary of mass stabbing in Kawasaki near Tokyo that killed two people and injured 18 others, mostly students waiting for school buses. -- Group of Seven finance ministers and central bank governors to hold online meeting.