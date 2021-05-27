Tokyo stocks fall in morning as investors secure recent profits

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Thursday morning as investors locked in recent gains after the capital and other areas sought an extension of the current coronavirus emergency to curb the spread of infections. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 193.16 points, or 0.67 percent, from Wednesday to 28,449.03. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 7.67 points, or 0.40 percent, at 1,913.00. Decliners were led by marine transportation, iron and steel, and real estate issues.