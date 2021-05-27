Baseball: Ohtani has hit, Iglesias rescues as Angels sweep Rangers

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani got one of his team's 12 hits Wednesday as the Los Angeles Angels survived a Texas Rangers comeback and held on for a 9-8 victory, their third straight. After jumping out to an eight-run lead at Angel Stadium, the Angels almost blew it by surrendering five runs in the eighth before closer Raisel Iglesias rescued a victory with a four-out save, striking out the last three batters he faced. Every Los Angeles player apart from catcher Drew Butera got at least one hit. Taylor Ward drove in five runs on a three-run homer and a two-run single, and Ohtani went 1-for-3 with a run scored,...