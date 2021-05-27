G-7 trade ministers to discuss WTO reform

Newsfrom Japan

Trade ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations are set to hold a two-day online meeting from Thursday to discuss ways to reform the World Trade Organization, the British government said. Britain, which holds this year's G-7 presidency, will use the conference to push for a fully-functioning dispute settlement system, to tackle unfair industrial and agricultural subsidies, to modernize WTO regulations and promote digital and green trade, it said in a press release. The WTO is under criticism because it has become increasingly difficult for any consensus to be reached among the m...