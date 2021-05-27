Japanese food maker Fujicco prepared to enter Indonesian market

Newsfrom Japan

Major Japanese processed food maker Fujicco Co. has taken a step closer to selling its trademark soybean-based and other popular namesake brand items in the Indonesian market. Fujicco recently set up a joint venture with the Masuya group, the local operator of the Japanese-food Papaya Fresh Gallery supermarkets, with production lines set to be installed at a plant near Jakarta with the aim of starting sales early next year. The venture, PT. Fujicco Foods Indonesia, is capitalized at 24.83 billion rupiah ($1.74 million) and located in Bekasi on the outskirts of Jakarta. It is owned 51 percent b...