Tokyo stocks snap 5-day winning streak as gains locked in

Tokyo stocks retreated Thursday, snapping a five-day winning streak, as a possible extension of the coronavirus state of emergency prompted investors to secure recent gains. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 93.18 points, or 0.33 percent, from Wednesday at 28,549.01. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 9.65 points, or 0.50 percent, lower at 1,911.02. Decliners were led by iron and steel, marine transportation and mining issues.