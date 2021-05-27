Soccer: Japan announce men's Olympic team warm-up with Honduras

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese men's Olympic soccer team will play Honduras on July 12, the Japan Football Association announced Thursday. Traditionally an under-23 competition with a fixed number of overage players, the basic age limit for this year's Tokyo Olympic men's soccer tournament has been raised to 24 following the Olympics' one-year postponement. The game at Osaka's Yodoko Sakura Stadium will be the Tokyo Olympic team's penultimate warm-up, with Japan set to face Spain on July 17 in Kobe. Japan will open their Olympic Group A campaign on July 22 against South Africa. Honduras finished second in North...