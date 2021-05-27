U.S. 1st quarter GDP growth unchanged at 6.4% in latest revision

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. government on Thursday left unchanged the country's economic growth for the January to March period at an annualized real 6.4 percent. The revised data for gross domestic product in the first quarter was lower than the market consensus of a 6.5 percent expansion. It followed a 4.3 percent increase in the previous quarter. According to the Commerce Department, personal spending, which accounts for two-thirds of the world's largest economy, increased 11.3 percent, revised upward from 10.7 percent in the estimate released in late April. Nonresidential private investment, a measure of bus...