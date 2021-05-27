Soccer: Usami, Patric lift Gamba past Vortis

Newsfrom Japan

Takashi Usami struck the 72nd-minute winner as Gamba Osaka scored twice in a game for the first time this season and won for the first time in eight J-League first-division games on Thursday, beating promoted Tokushima Vortis 2-1 at Osaka Prefecture's Panasonic Stadium. Brazilian forward Patric opened the scoring for the hosts in the 27th minute, and helped create the chaos that allowed for Usami's winner when he went up for a high ball with Vortis keeper Naoto Kamifukumoto, whose awkward fall left the goal unguarded. The ball fell to Usami, who volleyed home. "That goal was one of the best I'...