Baseball: Eagles' Takinaka puts Giants behind the curve

Journeyman right-hander Ryota Takinaka delivered a curve-ball master class that left the defending Central League champion Yomiuri Giants flailing for six-plus innings in the Rakuten Eagles' 2-0 interleague win on Thursday. The 26-year-old Takinaka (3-2) brought more than just an unhittable curve. He located his fastball and slider, while getting good drop on his forkball as he struck out eight while allowing three hits and a walk. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Eagles, who pulled into a tie for first place in the Pacific League with the SoftBank Hawks. Eigoro Mogi broke up t...