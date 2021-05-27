Taiwan to hold referendum on nuclear plant and other polls in August

Newsfrom Japan

Taiwan will hold four referendums in August, including a poll on whether to restart the construction of a nuclear power plant, the self-ruled island's election commission said Thursday. With the polls, the first since 2019 legal revisions on referendums, the government of President Tsai Ing-wen will ask people their opinions on policies related to energy, environment and other issues. One of the four referendums to be held on Aug. 28 is on whether to restart the construction of Taiwan's fourth nuclear plant in New Taipei City on the northeast coast. The construction has been halted amid the is...