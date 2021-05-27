BOJ assets quadruple to $6.5 tril. under Kuroda's aggressive easing

Newsfrom Japan

Total assets held by the Bank of Japan rose to 714.56 trillion yen ($6.5 trillion) in fiscal 2020, the central bank's data showed Thursday, quadrupling in eight years under Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's aggressive monetary easing and growing to 1.3 times the size of the country's economy. Massive purchases of assets such as Japanese government bonds as part of ultraloose monetary policy and increased funding support for companies reeling from the coronavirus pandemic expanded the BOJ's balance sheet in the year through March 31. Before embarking on a raft of bold monetary easing steps under Kurod...