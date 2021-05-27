FOCUS: China may buckle down to reunify Taiwan after crackdown on Hong Kong

Newsfrom Japan

China is expected to buckle down on reunifying Taiwan after the mainland almost completely excluded pro-democracy and anti-Communist activists from the political arena in Hong Kong by overhauling the territory's electoral system. If China tries to conquer Taiwan by force, it could also become hostile toward Japan as the close U.S. ally is likely to work in tandem with Washington to support the democratic island, complicating the security and diplomatic situation in East Asia. Despite mounting criticism from many democratic countries, the leadership of President Xi Jinping has accelerated measu...