Japanese cargo ship collides with foreign vessel off Ehime, 3 missing

Newsfrom Japan

A Japanese cargo ship sank early Friday and three crew members are missing after it collided with a foreign vessel off the coast of Ehime Prefecture, western Japan, coast guard officials said. The incident involving the 11,454-ton Japanese ship and a Marshall Islands-registered 2,696-ton chemical tanker was reported at around 11:55 p.m. Thursday, the Imabari Coast Guard Office said. The Japanese ship had 12 crew members aboard and the three who have gone missing are believed to be Japanese men. It sank at around 2:45 a.m. Friday, according to the office. All 13 of the crew members aboard the f...