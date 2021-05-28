Tokyo stocks open sharply higher following positive U.S. data

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened sharply higher Friday as investors welcomed improving U.S. jobless claims data and reports that the U.S. administration will propose $6 trillion in federal spending for the 2022 fiscal year. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average advanced 455.20 points, or 1.59 percent, from Thursday to 29,004.21. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 29.42 points, or 1.54 percent, at 1,940.44. Gainers were led by iron and steel, machinery and nonferrous metal issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 109.81-82 yen...