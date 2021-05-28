Singapore lifts import restrictions on food from Japan's Fukushima

Newsfrom Japan

Singapore has removed its remaining import restrictions on food from Fukushima Prefecture imposed in the wake of the 2011 nuclear disaster, Japan's farm ministry said Friday. Singapore was among 54 countries and regions that placed restrictions on farm and fishery imports from Japan following the triple meltdown at the Fukushima Daiichi complex. The list has thinned to 14, including China and the United States. In January 2020, Singapore lifted its ban on food imports from some municipalities in the northeastern Japan prefecture on condition that the shipments include certification of the plac...