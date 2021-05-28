Tokyo stocks advance in morning on hopes for U.S. recovery

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose sharply Friday morning as hopes grew for a U.S. economic recovery based on strong economic data and reports that the U.S. administration will propose a $6 trillion budget for the 2022 fiscal year. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average advanced 562.40 points, or 1.97 percent, from Thursday to 29,111.41. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 33.91 points, or 1.77 percent, at 1,944.93. Gainers were led by machinery, iron and steel, and nonferrous metal issues.