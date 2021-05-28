FOCUS: Kagoshima overtakes Shizuoka in green tea output for Japan's top spot

Newsfrom Japan

Kagoshima has overtaken Shizuoka in output equivalent to green tea sales, gaining the top spot in Japan, with differences in cultivation methods between the two prefectures and changes in consumer tastes behind the shift. Kagoshima had output equivalent to 25.2 billion yen ($2.32 million) worth of green tea leaves sales in 2019, compared to Shizuoka's 25.1 billion yen, according to data released in March by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries. Shizuoka thus lost the position as Japan's leader in tea output it had held since 1967 when data was first compiled. Output in Shizuoka...