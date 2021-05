Newsfrom Japan

Pro-democracy media mogul Jimmy Lai was sentenced to 14 months in prison by a Hong Kong court Friday for organizing an unauthorized assembly in 2019. Lai, the founder of the outspoken Apple Daily newspaper, pleaded guilty earlier this month to the charge. He organized the rally on Oct. 1, 2019 on Hong Kong Island at the height of the months-long anti-government protests. Lai, who has been in jail since December, must now serve 20 months.