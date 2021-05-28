Tokyo stocks jump on growing hopes for U.S. recovery

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks jumped Friday as strong U.S. economic data and reports the U.S. administration will propose a $6 trillion budget for the 2022 fiscal year fueled further economic recovery hopes. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 600.40 points, or 2.10 percent, from Thursday at 29,149.41, its highest close since May 10. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 36.42 points, or 1.91 percent, higher at 1,947.44. Gainers were led by iron and steel, nonferrous metal, and machinery issues.