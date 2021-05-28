Hokuetsu to build reverse osmosis membrane backing plant in Thailand

Newsfrom Japan

Major Japanese paper manufacturer Hokuetsu Corp. has announced a plan to build a plant in Thailand to produce reverse osmosis membrane backings for use in water treatment. Hokuetsu plans to invest about 6 billion yen ($55 million) for the plant, which is expected to begin production in December 2023 with an annual output capacity of 5,000 tons. It will be run by a new subsidiary to be set up in Thailand. The locations for the new unit and plant have yet to be fixed. Hokuetsu said demand is growing for reverse osmosis membranes used in a wide range of fields such as industrial water treatment a...