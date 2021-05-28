Baseball: Ohtani hitless, kept off mound by Bay Area traffic

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani batted second as the team's designated hitter and went 0-for-3 with a walk instead of pitching in the Los Angeles Angels' 5-0 defeat of the Oakland Athletics on Thursday, after being forced to take public transportation to Oakland Coliseum. Ohtani was not scheduled to hit and his pitching start was moved from Thursday to Friday after a team bus got stuck in traffic. Angels manager Joe Maddon told reporters Ohtani arrived an hour too late for his customary warm-up. The 26-year-old Japanese was on one of the Angels' buses that could not make it across the Bay Bridge in time due to ...