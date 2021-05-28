Toyota's global sales doubled to record-high in April

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. said Friday its global sales in April doubled from a year earlier to 859,448 units, a record-high for the month, as auto demand continues to recover from a slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Toyota also doubled global output from a year earlier to 761,459 units, as the Japanese automaker has seen robust demand in China and the United States despite a global semiconductor shortage that has hit the auto industry. Both sales and production rose for the eighth straight month. The major Japanese automaker has weathered the impact of the pandemic well compared with its dome...