FOCUS: Malaysia grapples with alarming rise in COVID-19 cases

Newsfrom Japan

Malaysia's average daily COVID-19 cases per capita exceeded India this week and the country's health care system is stretched thin, but the government has resisted pressure to impose stricter lockdown rules over economic concerns. Malaysia reported 211.29 daily new cases per million people on Wednesday on a rolling seven-day average, compared with 165.28 in India, according to John Hopkins University data. It has surpassed India on this key benchmark since Sunday, while its daily COVID-19 cases crossed the 7,000 mark on Tuesday and the 8,000 mark on Friday, the highest since the outbreak. Not ...