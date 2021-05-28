Australia to request WTO panel over Chinese tariffs on barley

Australia said Friday it will ask the World Trade Organization to establish a dispute settlement panel over the tariffs China has imposed on its barley. In a joint statement with Australia's agriculture minister, Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan said the establishment of a panel to resolve concerns raised by China of anti-dumping and countervailing duties on Australian barley is the "next step" in the Geneva-based body's dispute resolution process. "The government will continue to vigorously defend the interests of Australian barley producers using the established system in...
Kyodo News

Kyodo News Asia