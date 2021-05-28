More movement during Olympics, Paralympics may increase infections: panel

Newsfrom Japan

The Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizers' expert panel on COVID-19 countermeasures said Friday the increased flow of people within Japan while the games are taking place could lead to an increase in the number of infections. Taisuke Nakata, an associate professor at the University of Tokyo, also said his team's tentative calculations suggested the impact of 78,000 overseas stakeholders in Japan during the games will have a "limited" impact on infections inside the country. The panel, which met for the first time since it initially convened on April 30, is scheduled to meet a total of four...