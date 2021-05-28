Foreign business chambers urge Japan to speed up vaccine rollout

Newsfrom Japan

The chambers of commerce of the United States and other advanced economies urged the Japanese government on Friday to mobilize all available resources to speed up its sluggish rollout of COVID-19 vaccines. The four business organizations said they appreciated efforts toward inoculating the population of Japan, including foreign residents, but that the country has so far failed to make progress comparable to other nations that are making "substantial" expansion of business and travel possible due to vaccinations. "We therefore urge the government to rapidly expand the vaccination program in Jap...