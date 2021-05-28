S. Korea court to rule in June on 16 Japan firms' wartime labor case

Newsfrom Japan

A South Korean court on Friday set June 10 to rule on a wartime labor compensation lawsuit brought by a group of Koreans against 16 Japanese companies including Nippon Steel Corp. and Mitsubishi Materials Corp. The development at the Seoul Central District Court came as the court ended hearing the case on the same day after dismissing the defendants' calls for additional hearings at the day's session. According to the court, a total of 85 plaintiffs consisting of former laborers and their bereaved family members filed the lawsuit in May 2015, demanding a combined 8.6 billion won ($7.7 million)...