Soccer: Osako nets hat-trick as Japan reach World Cup final q'fying round

Japan hammered Myanmar 10-0 at home on Friday to make the final round of the Asian qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, Yuya Osako scoring five goals for his second straight hat-trick and Takumi Minamino getting a brace. Werder Bremen forward Osako scored three times within the first half before adding two after the break, again behind closed doors at Fukuda Denshi Arena near Tokyo, where Japan had resumed their campaign with a 14-0 win over Mongolia on March 30. The Group F game on Friday was initially scheduled for March 25 but was postponed following the Feb. 1 military coup in Myanmar. "I'm ...