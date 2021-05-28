Baseball: Tigers' rookie Sato hits 3 homers in win over Lions

Newsfrom Japan

Hanshin Tigers rookie Teruaki Sato hit three home runs, including a three-run ninth-inning tie breaking blast as the Central League leaders won a seesaw game, beating the Seibu Lions 10-7 in interleague play on Friday. The Lions, Pacific League champs in 2018 and 2019, came from behind to take a 7-5 lead in the eighth inning at MetLife Dome outside Tokyo, but reliever Reed Garrett (0-2) could not record the save in the ninth inning. The Tigers tied it 7-7 on four ninth-inning hits, and Sato hit his 13th home run with two outs and two on to put the visitors in front. "Even though it was a chanc...