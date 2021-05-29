Biden administration proposes $6 tril. budget amid China competition

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. administration of President Joe Biden on Friday released a $6 trillion budget proposal for fiscal 2022 as it pitches massive investment plans to rebuild infrastructure and position the country to better compete with China. The budget for the year starting Oct. 1 earmarked $715 billion for the Defense Department, including $5.09 billion to enact an initiative to bolster deterrence in the Indo-Pacific region facing China's assertiveness, and plans to procure 85 F-35 fighter jets. "China poses the greatest long-term challenge to the United States," the Pentagon said in its budget overvie...