U.S. blocks seafood imports from Chinese company due to forced labor

The U.S. government said Friday it has blocked imports of tuna and other seafood harvested by a Chinese fishing fleet due to allegations of forced labor. The move came as the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden steps up pressure on China amid concerns over its human rights violations, including against the Muslim Uyghur minority in China's far-western Xinjiang region. "Companies that exploit their workers have no place doing business in the United States," Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said in a press release that alleged Dalian Ocean Fishing Co. mistreats its worker...