G-7 trade ministers call for rules on unfair subsidies, WTO reforms

Trade ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations on Friday called for enhanced rules on industrial subsidies and reforms of the World Trade Organization to realize a free and fair trading system. The ministers also agreed to support the WTO's efforts in expanding the global production and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in the two-day online meeting that ended on Friday. "We call for the start of negotiations to develop stronger international rules on market-distorting industrial subsidies and trade-distorting actions by state enterprises," the ministers said in a joint stateme...
Kyodo News

