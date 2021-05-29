Baseball: Ohtani takes first loss as Angels fall to A's

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani took his first loss of the season Friday, giving up three runs over six-plus innings as the Los Angeles Angels fell 3-1 to the Oakland Athletics. A day after his scheduled start was postponed because of a traffic jam en route to the Oakland Coliseum, the two-way star received little offensive support as he lost a pitching duel with A's lefty Sean Manaea. Kept out of the batting lineup, Ohtani (1-1) struck out five while allowing three hits, walking four and hitting one. He exited the mound with none out in the seventh after walking a pair and giving up the go-ahead run on a Matt ...