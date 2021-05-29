Junta-ruled Myanmar facing cash shortage, rising prices

Newsfrom Japan

Myanmar is facing a shortage of cash and rising prices of goods and services under military rule, with people withdrawing their savings from banks out of concern for the future, on the one hand, and the junta limiting money supply to head off inflation, on the other. Four months into military rule since a Feb. 1 coup that ousted the civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi, and with a weakening local currency, the junta has yet to rein in the economic woes precipitated by the power grab. In the country's largest city Yangon, must-carry items for those waiting in line for their turns at ATMs...