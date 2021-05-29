Baseball: Hasegawa leads way as Hawks thump Giants

Newsfrom Japan

Yuya Hasegawa homered twice as the Pacific League-leading SoftBank Hawks pounded the defending Central League champion Yomiuri Giants 8-3 in interleague play on Saturday. The Hawks tied the game 2-2 at Fukuoka's PayPay Dome in the second on solo homers by Yuki Yanagita, his 12th of the season, and Hasegawa, his first. Hasegawa drew a walk and scored when catcher Takuya Kai broke the tie with a two-run fourth-inning homer and hit a three-run shot in the fifth. "I got a good pitch and put a good swing on it," Hasegawa said of his first home run of the season. Nick Martinez (4-1) surrendered a tw...