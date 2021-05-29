Hong Kong developers offer apartment to woo vaccine takers

Newsfrom Japan

Major real estate developers in Hong Kong are holding a lottery with a HK$10.8 million ($1.4 million) apartment as a prize for getting vaccinated against the coronavirus, in a bid to encourage more people to get jabs, according to local media. Only about 20 percent of people in Hong Kong have been vaccinated so far, with many residents of the Chinese territory taking a wait-and-see approach. That has prompted Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to call for cooperation from the business community on getting people inoculated. The Ming Pao newspaper said in a report Saturday that the draw is open to per...