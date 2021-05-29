Commercial facilities in Tokyo to reopen amid extended emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Commercial facilities in Tokyo, Osaka and other prefectures are stepping up preparations to resume operations on Tuesday, as the government hopes to strike a balance between curbing coronavirus infections and reviving the battered economy after extending the COVID-19 state of emergency to June 20. Department stores, movie theaters, amusement parks and museums were initially requested to close under the country's third coronavirus state of emergency but will be permitted to partially reopen, four days after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga extended it in nine prefectures. Under new guidelines, dep...