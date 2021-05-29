Soccer: Okamura winner hands Consadole victory at struggling Reysol

Newsfrom Japan

Daihachi Okamura scored the winner as Consadole Sapporo won 2-1 at struggling Kashiwa Reysol in Saturday's only J-League first-division match. The winner arrived in the 40th minute at Sankyo Frontier Kashiwa Stadium after the defender's low cross from the left took a deflection off Kashiwa defender Takumi Kamijima and rolled into the bottom corner. The goal was initially ruled out for offside but stood up after a lengthy VAR check. "I've been waiting for a chance (to play) and it's pleasing to win the game with my goal when that arrived," said the 24-year-old after his third start of the seaso...