Baseball: Ohtani drives in 2 runs as Angels beat A's 4-0

Shohei Ohtani drove in a pair of runs and starter Alex Cobb dominated over seven innings Saturday as the Los Angeles Angels blanked the Oakland Athletics 4-0. A day after taking his first loss of the season as a pitcher, two-way star Ohtani returned to the lineup as designated hitter in a 2-for-5 outing that also included a run and a stolen base. He hit a two-RBI single as the Angels rallied for all four of their runs in the top of the fifth at Oakland Coliseum against A's starter Frankie Montas (5-5). With two out and runners on second and third, Ohtani slapped Montas' 1-0 fastball to the opp...