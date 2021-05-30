ANA offers weddings on plane grounded by prolonged pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Major Japanese airline All Nippon Airways Co. has been offering couples the chance to tie the knot in ceremonies aboard an aircraft it has been forced to ground as the coronavirus pandemic continues to hit international travel. The service, launched in late May, will be available until June 13 on the B-777 large passenger jet at Tokyo's Haneda airport. The company said that seven couples in all will have wedding ceremonies on board and it has finished accepting reservations. During the onboard ceremony, the airline provides live music, an inflight announcement by cabin crew to congratulate the...