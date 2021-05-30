Soccer: Celtic-linked Postecoglou guides F Marinos past S-Pulse

Newsfrom Japan

A late Leo Ceara winner gave Yokohama F Marinos a 2-1 home win over Shimizu S-Pulse in the J-League first division on Sunday, Celtic-linked manager Ange Postecoglou guiding his side to their 10th win in 16 games this term. Two of the Australian's late substitutes combined for the 89th-minute winner, Kota Mizunuma's low cross from the right, finding its way to the Brazilian Ceara to slide home from close range. Marinos, who had an 11-game unbeaten run snapped in May, moved up to third in the J1 table on 34 points, having only lost twice so far while playing fewer games than leaders Kawasaki Fro...