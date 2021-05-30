Basketball: Brex shoot down Jets to knot B-League finals 1-1

Newsfrom Japan

Ryan Rossiter led the way with 17 points and 11 rebounds Sunday as Utsunomiya Brex outgunned the Chiba Jets 83-59 and extended the B-League championship finals to a deciding third game. The Jets came into Game 2 at Yokohama Arena looking to wrap up the title after prevailing 85-65 Saturday in the opening clash of the finals, which have been expanded from a one-off contest to a best-of-three series for the first time this year. But they could not find their offensive groove against first-time finalists Brex, who held the 2018 and 2019 runners-up to under 45 percent shooting from the field while...